BOU signs MoU with Columbia University on climate education, research

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh Open University (BOU) and the Columbia University (CU), New York, aimed at promoting joint research collaboration and academic programmes mainly in climate change issues.

The MoU will also cover the faculty exchange and developing training programmes between the two universities for the next three years, said a BOU press release on Tuesday.

Eminent geologist and natural hazard researcher and BOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter and CU Provost Mary C. Boyce signed the agreement recently at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory (LDEO) of Columbia University in New York.

According to the release, the two universities will organize joint seminars, workshops and conferences as per the MoU.

Speaking about the prospect of the MoU, BOU VC Dr Akhter hoped that this agreement will contribute to attaining the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13, which refers to take urgent action to combat the climate change and its impacts.

BOU would employ its country-wide network in implementing formal and non-formal programmes on climate change in association with the CU, he said.

Dr Akhter signed the agreement during his recent trip to the USA for attending American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting 2022.