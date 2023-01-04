Foreign Minister’s sister Ayesha no more

Ayesha Muzakkir, elder sister of Foreign Minister Abdul Momen and late finance minister AMA Muhit, passed away on Tuesday. She was 93.

She breathed her last at around 5:30am at her residence in Sylhet.

Ayesha Muzakkir is survived by her eight daughters, many grandchildren, nine siblings, and many well-wishers.

She will be buried at their family graveyard next to the grave of her late husband Mohammad Muzakkir after the Janaza at Haji Muzaffar Dakhil Madrasa Mosque premises in Agunshi area of Moulvibazar on Tuesday. UNB











