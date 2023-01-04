Youth held with 93,400 yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 3: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained an alleged drug trader with 93,400 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Boirag area of Karnaphuli upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested was identified as Abdur Rahim, 30, son of Md Ilias from the aforesaid area.

Senior Assistant Director of the RAB Md Nurul Abser said the arrested drug trader used to store yaba at his residence and sold those in retail prices to the aspirant buyers in different areas of the district.

Terming the arrested are professional wholesale yaba traders, Abser said they collected the large consignments of Yaba tablets from Myanmar via Teknaf.

A case was lodged with Karnaphuli thana in this connection.












