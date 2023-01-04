1 killed, 5 injured as car plunges into pond in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Jan 3: A man was killed and five others in his family were injured when the private car carrying them overturned at Konekshwar union in the Damudya upazila of Shariatpur district.

The deceased, Kawsar Majhi, 26, was a resident of the Char Voyra area of Damudya upazila and son of Barek Majhi.

The family was returning home from Dhaka Airport after receiving Al-Amin Majhi, the elder brother of the deceased.

According to locals and police, the car turned upside down and fell into a nearby pond after the driver lost control due to dense fog at around 3:00am.

Police rescued them with the help of locals and rushed them to hospital. Kawsar died on the way to hospital, said Sofi Ullah, SI of Damudya police station.

One of the injured was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment.












