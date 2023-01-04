BD logs 31 more Covid cases

Bangladesh registered 31 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,187, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity fell to 0.74 per cent from Monday's 0.84 per cent as 4,189 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while recovery rate rose to 97.59 per cent, it added.

In December last year, the country reported seven Covid-linked deaths and 540 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 the same year. UNB















