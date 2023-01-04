BNP’s ‘tall talks’ to console their activists: Info Minister

BNP leaders including senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain are telling tall tales against the government to console their activists, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday.

"BNP could not wage any movement; they will not be able to," he added.

He was speaking to the reporters after placing a wreath at the grave of Awami League (AL) former general secretary and public administration minister Syed Ashraful Islam in the city's Banani on his fourth death anniversary.

Regarding the BNP's demand to unseat the current government, he said, "They (BNP) have been saying this since a few months after we formed the government in 2009. In fact, their leaders and activists are not with them."

"The way they shouted on December 10 and talked about 10 lakh people joining their rally...since then the leaders of BNP have been questioned by their activists as only 50,000 people joined there," said the senior AL leader.

The way Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the country forward despite the global recession, today the whole world is praising her. The people of the country are also with the Awami League and the government, Hasan added.

Paying tribute to Syed Ashraful Islam, the minister said he (Ashraf) took politics as a vow and the new generation of politicians has a lot to learn from him.

He also prayed for eternal peace for Ashraf's departed soul. UNB













