BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Jan 03: A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel apparently ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Parvez Alam, 30. He hailed from Noakhali and was posted at the BGB camp in Nildumur.

Other BGB members at the camp rushed severely injured Parvez to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex around 4:30am.

He died on the way to another hospital, said Nurul Islam Badal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar police station.

The body was handed over to the BGB officials after an autopsy at Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said the OC.

Dr Ahmed Ali and Dr Tamim Hossain, physicians of Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said that Parvez died due to the bullet injury on the left side of his chest.

An unnatural death case was filed in this regard, the OC added.








