Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mexico’s top court elects first woman president

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Mexico’s top court elects first woman president

Mexico’s top court elects first woman president

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3: A woman will head Mexico's Supreme Court for the first time after Norma Lucia Pina was elected president on Monday amid controversy over plagiarism allegations against a rival candidate.
The 63-year-old constitutional law specialist welcomed the opportunity to "break what seemed like an inaccessible glass ceiling."
Pina, who has defended the right to abortion and pledged to fight gender-based violence, won the votes of six of the 11 Supreme Court judges.
The election to replace Arturo Zaldivar was shaken by accusations that Supreme Court justice Yasmin Esquivel, another hopeful for the post, plagiarized her graduation thesis in 1987.
Esquivel is seen as close to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who rejected the claims as an attack against him but pledged to recognize the outcome of the vote.
"There's no way we're going to declare war on the judiciary," he said.
Esquivel denied the allegations, prompted by an analysis by a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and accused another lawyer of copying parts of her thesis.
Local media reported Monday that the Mexico City Prosecutor's Office had cleared Esquivel of plagiarism, though       there was no official announcement.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Coast Guard teams of Teknaf and St Martin jointly conducted
North South University Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam poses for a
Mexico’s top court elects first woman president
UK medical bodies say winter crisis costing lives
Two dead, 200 rescued in Lebanon migrant boat sinking: army
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C), Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
130 mln Arab population in poverty: UN survey


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft