BNP stirs up public support for its anti-govt movement

In the year of 2022, country's main opposition party BNP has achieved the ability to carry out nationwide anti-government demonstrations and programmes by strengthening its root level district, upazila and city level organizational structures and bring its followers and activists on to the streets.

Same time, it has reorganized the alliance with its like-minded and anti-government political parties. Severing links to its alliance partners, it has decided to organize anti-government programmes simultaneously with the like-minded parties. Scrapping the 20-party alliance, two separate coalitions have been formed. But, BNP and Jamaat remained outside of the alliance to regain the confidence of the people.

Throughout the year during observation of different anti-government programmes many BNP activists died and were arrested. Besides many central leaders including BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were arrested.

At the beginning of 2022 after decrease in the rate of Coronavirus infections BNP started field level politics as government began to lifted restrictions.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and admitted to hospital in critical condition several times during November to December 2021. That is why at the beginning of 2022 BNP leaders and activists were worried over the health condition of Khaleda Zia.

At that time much of the BNP's movement was focused on the demand for sending Khaleda abroad for better treatment.

After that BNP disclosed concept of simultaneous movement demanding hold 12th parliamentary election under a non-partisan government, formation of an impartial election commission and the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia.

BNP and affiliate organization observed different programmes from February 26 to March 15 across the country protesting against the increase in the prices of daily necessities including oil, gas, and electricity.

To mount pressure on the government, the top leaders of BNP started communicating with their 20-party alliance and other like-minded political parties to wage an anti-government simultaneous movement on the streets.

They decided to expand the alliance by bringing in more parties on a single platform and, in February, held talks with like-minded political parties.

On May 24, the party started holding formal talks with Nagorik Oikya to wage a simultaneous movement to demand an election under a nonpartisan interim government.

At the same time to activate and bring 20-party alliance and Jatiya Oikya Front on single platform BNP top leaders held several rounds of meetings.

Situation began heating up in the middle of the year due to deaths of two BNP men in Bhola, which the party claimed were in police firing. The incident provoked the party activists to take to the streets.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with a delegation led by 20 parties' Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Col (retd) Dr. Ali Ahmed held a closed door meeting.

In addition, BNP concluded several rounds of informal discussions with 30 political parties and prominent citizens to build an anti- government force.

Subsequently, BNP tried to unite like-minded political parties with the concept of "National Government". They said that if BNP can form government in the upcoming 12th parliament elections, they will form a national government with all like-minded parties.

From August 22 to September the party observed programmes in wards, unions and upazilas across the country demanding decrease price of daily necessities. However, in the district-level programmes, three party leaders and activists were killed.

They also offer reforms of state institutions, including the constitution, the judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Public Works Commission (PSC).

When the Awami League government questioned the leadership of BNP, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that if the party comes to state power, Khaleda Zia will be the Prime Minister of the country. In his absence of Khaleda Zia, Tariq Rahman will perform the responsibility of the Prime Minister. BNP has no problem with leadership.

On the occasion of the party's 44th founding anniversary on September 1, BNP expressed its determination to stay on the road.

On September 17, the party observed a candlelight procession in Banani, during which senior leaders came under attack.

The BNP then started the second round of talks with like-minded parties to complete the process of waging a simultaneous movement from October 1.

In a few days the party announced to hold mass rallies in 10 divisional political districts. According to the announcement BNP held rallies on

October 12 in Chattogram, October 15 in Mymensingh, October 22 in Khulna, October 29 in Rangpur, November 5 in Barisal, November 12 in Faridpur, November 19 in Sylhet, November 26 in Cumilla, December 3 in Rajshahi and December 10 in Dhaka.

At Chattagram BNP leaders and activists had to face a myriad of obstacles while joining the rally.

However, the obstacles increased to a new level during the Mymensingh rally as a transport strike was suddenly called without prior notice. Since then, transport strikes before every rally became a common feature except in Cumilla.

Party leaders alleged that those were called only to bar BNP activists from joining the rally. However, the activists joined every rally despite the strikes and some even took position from days earlier. Centring the Dhaka divisional rally police began mass arrests at the same time drama over getting venue permission was also going on.

On December 7 police arrested BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and other central leaders.

Police also arrested a total of 1,223 BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the capital and produced them before the court in nine days just before the party's December 10 rally.

Seven BNP lawmakers have announced their resignation from parliament from the Dhaka division Golapbagh rally.

Gulam Mohammad Siraj of Bogura-6, Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3, Mosharof Hosen from Bogura-4, Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan from Brahmanbaria-2 and reserved seat MP Rumeen Farhana resign from the parliament.

Dhaka rally ended with a 10-point demand including resignation of ruling Awami League government and dissolving of parliament.

The demands include convictions of all the opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and religious scholars will have to be scrapped; and all "false cases" filed against them should be withdrawn.

On December 19 the party placed a 27-point agenda, including formation of a poll-time non-partisan caretaker government system, for the sake of ensuring democracy, the rule of law and economic development in the country.

At the last programme of the year On December 30 BNP started simultaneous movement with 32 other like-minded political parties. From the protest procession the party announced countrywide sit-in protest on January 11.