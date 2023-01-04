JP changes candidate

B'baria-2 By-PollsJatiya Party (JP) has changed the candidate for the Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) parliamentary by-election and announced a new one.

This information has been revealed in a letter signed by Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque on Tuesday.

Earlier, JP announced the name of its additional

secretary general Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan for the seat on December 25.

The new candidate Abdul Hamid is a resident of Chunta village of Sarail upazila. He was the former general secretary and president of Jatiya Chhatra Samaj, the student body of Jatiya Party.

Currently, he is the joint general secretary of the central committee of JP.














