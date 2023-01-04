AL leaders look forward to a committed, devoted BCL





In line with the historic commitments of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of the ruling Awami League (AL), former BCL leaders, now AL leaders, want to see Chhatra League more committed to the country and organizationally stronger and devoted to the countrymen.

AL leaders expected from the present leadership of Chhatra League that they would fulfill the expectations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and will do student oriented politics following organization's constitution and manifesto. Former BCL leaders also advised the BCL leaders and activists to follow the ideology and learn from the political life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also the founder of Chhatra League.

While talking to the Daily Observer, AL Presidium Member Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, former President and General Secretary of BCL, said, "On 4th January of 1948, Bangabandhu founded Chhatra League from a farsighted thinking. The thinking was implemented through the Six-point demand and later it turned into one point demand- the independence of the country. In a speech of 1972, Bangabandhu said that Chhatra League's history is paralleled with the history of the country."

Dr Mostofa Jalal said, "To achieve his goal, Bangabandhu led Chhatra League to the desired goal. He told the then Chhatra League leaders-Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, Tofail Ahmed, Abdur Razzak and Shirajul Alam Khan-go forward for liberation and do accordingly. We the Chhatra League leaders and activists formed Mujib Bahini and fought for the motherland for doing accordingly along with Mukti Bahini. This is Chhatra League." "If the current leaders work in accordance with its own constitution and declaration then the main principles of Chhatra League-Education, Peace and Progress-will be achieved. They will go forward with the glory of youthfulness and it is my expectation from the present leadership-President and General Secretary-of Chhatra League," he added.

Meanwhile, AL Presidium Member and former BCL General Secretary Abdur Rahman said, "Chhatra League is the torch bearer and carrier of the history and tradition of the country. In its continuation, Chhatra League has been playing its role for 75 years now. In the future too, Chhatra League, which has the same revolutionary character, will keep our tradition alive."

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also responsible for monitoring BCL from AL, said, "We hope Chhatra League will restore its reputation, dignity and tradition. They have to work to make politics more student and people oriented."

Nasim suggested BCL to be more careful about internal discipline. The AL leader called upon the BCL leaders and activists to strengthen its organizational base in the coming days.

However, AL leaders also expressed satisfaction with BCL activities during the Covid-19 pandemic and Boro paddy harvesting period. In particular, BCL leaders and activists stood by the poor and destitute people while the government announced general holidays for the Covid-19.

The largest student organization having a glorious history of struggle and success, BCL came into being on January 4 in 1948 at the instruction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a view to attaining the country's independence.

Chhatra League central leaders greeted all on the occasion of the organization's 75th founding anniversary.

Marking the 75th founding anniversary of Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan have announced year-long several programmes.

The slogan of this year's anniversary programme has been set as "Digital Bangladesh is visible, now the aim is to build Smart Bangladesh."

Chhatra League has been leading all democratic and progressive movements in the country since its foundation in 1948. This organization attained victory in all struggles in exchange for great sacrifices.

Chhatra League played pioneering roles in the Language Movement in 1952, in the victory of Jukta Front in 1954 polls, anti-Ayub movement in 1958, education movement in 1962, Six-point movement in 1966, mass upsurge in 1969, elections in 1970, the great Liberation War in 1971, rehabilitation activities in post-war Bangladesh, movement for restoration of democracy after 1975 changeover, student movement in 1983 and anti-autocratic movement in 1990.















