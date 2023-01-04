Video
Suspended Gaibandha-5 by-election today

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Gaibandha-5 suspended by-election will be held today, Election Commi-ssioner Ahsan Habis Khan said on Tuesday.
"We have completed all the preparations, the law enforcement agencies, returning officer and Election Commission officials are ready to help in holding free, fair and neutral polls in Gaibandha," he said.
He said, "We are committed to the nation to hold an impartial election. We are monitoring the situation very carefully."
"If we see irregularities we will again take action against the culprits," he said.  
The Election Commission (EC) will monitor polling using CCTV cameras and voting will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, he said.
On October 12, the EC suspended the by-election finding 'rampant irregularities'.
The EC later fixed January 4 for holding the polls.
A three-member committee was formed to look into the election irregularities on October 12.
 On recommendations of the committee, the EC took punitive actions against 133 officials including an additional deputy commissioner, five sub-inspectors and the returning officer.
The seat fell vacant on July 23 following death of  Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP, from  Gaibandha-5.
He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US.
Awami League nominee Mahmud Hasan Ripon, Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shaheed Ranju, Bikalpa Dhara candidate Advocate Jahangir Alam and independent candidate Syed Mahbubur Rahman are in the run.
The constituency consists of Saghata and Phulchhari upazilas.
According to the EC 339,743 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the bye-election.
EC said that it had sent EVMs and other election materials to 145 polling centres on Tuesday.
Rab, police, BGB and Ansar members will remain deployed to hold the election peacefully, said Returning Officer Abdul Motaleb.
Assistant Returning Officer Kamrul Islam was present.


