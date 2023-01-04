Video
5pc cut in VAT on edible oil extended till April 30

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

The deadline for withdrawal of value added tax (VAT) on soybean and palm oil has been extended till April 30 this year. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim signed a separate order in this regard.  
In March last year, the government took an initiative to keep the price of edible oil bearable in the local market amid the instability of the price of edible oil in the international market. At that time, NBR withdrew all other VATs, leaving only 5 per
cent on imports of crude soybeans and refined/crude palm oil. The period of this directive is fixed till June 30. Later on July 3 he extended the period till September 30. Then the period of that facility was extended by three months till December 31 last year.
On March 14 last year, NBR issued a notification waiving 15 per cent VAT at the production stage and 5 per cent at the trading stage of soybean and palm oil. Just two days after this, the 15 per cent VAT levied at the import level of edible oil was reduced to 5 per cent. Sources said that on December 14 last year, the Commerce Ministry wrote to NBR recommending extending the period of exemption of VAT for another six months at the level of production and business.
Taking into account the proposal of the ministry, NBR has finalised the issue of VAT exemption again to reduce the burden of increased prices on consumers in the next Holy Ramadan.


