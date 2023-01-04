

HC grants bail to Fakhrul, Abbas

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the bail after hearing two separate bail petitions filed by Fakhrul and Abbas seeking bail in the case.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the two BNP leaders should not be granted permanent bail.

Advocate Zainul Abedin, counsel for the petitioners, told media there is no legal bar for BNP leaders' release from jail following the High Court orders as there was no cases filed against him.

However, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told media that they would file an appeal with the Supreme Court for staying the operation of the High Court order.

Advocate Zainul Abedin, Barrister Kaiser Kamal and

Advocate Sagir Hossain Leone stood for the BNP leaders, while additional attorney general SM Munir represented the State.

During the hearing, Advocate Zainul Abedin told the High Court that the lower courts concerned have not granted bail to Fakhrul and Abbas though their names were not mentioned in the first information report (FIR) of the case. But other accused of the case whose names were mentioned in the FIR of the case have been granted bail in the meantime. Police arrested them following the government directives with an ill motive to harass them politically. Hence, the High Court should grant them bail to ensure justice, he added.

Later, the HC bench granted their bail for six months in the case and issued the rule.

On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders' bail petitions for the fourth time. On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

On December 12, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.

On December 15, the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders were rejected again. On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Naya Paltan Central Office, ahead of its December 10 rally.

Police filed four cases with Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2,400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP.

Of the BNP men, 450 were accused in the case filed with Naya Paltan Police Station, 20 with Motijheel Police Station and seven with Shahjahanpur Police Station.















