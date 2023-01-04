Bank accounts of 15 individuals suspended

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the intelligence unit of Bangladesh Bank, on Tuesday suspended operation of bank accounts of 15 individuals including Universal Financial Solutions (UFS) Managing Director (MD) Syed Hamza Alamgir for allegedly fleeing after embezzling Tk158 crore.

The BFIU on Tuesday sent a letter to all the financial institutions of the country in this regard.

BFIU is the central agency of Bangladesh responsible to halt money laundering and terrorist

financing.

According to the BFIU official, a letter was sent to the banks and financial institutions to suspend all accounts of 15 individuals and institutions, including Universal Financial Solutions.

The name, address and TIN number (Tax Identification Number) of the organisation are given in the letter. However, the names were not disclosed publicly.

Earlier,a news item was published in different newspapers citing that the asset management company, UFS embezzled around Tk158.37 crore of four mutual funds in the stock market.

Company's MD Syed Hamza Alamgir left for Dubai on October 13 with this money. He is now in Singapore, according to the media reports.













