Ex-DUCSU VP Nuru's meeting with Israeli leader raises questions

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

Former DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students' Union) Vice President Nurul Haque Nuru, who launched his own political party, Gano Adhikar Parishad, is now visiting Qatar and Dubai of United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was learned from his close circle.
His sudden and secret visit as well as his meeting with an Israeli leader, there has raised questions in the country's political circles.
His picture with the Israeli Liqud Party leader Mendi Safadi has hit Facebook.
Earlier, BNP leader
Aslam Chowdhury's meeting with Mendi Safadi in India whipped up political controversy. Stories hitting local newspapers referred Mendi Safadi as an agent of Mosad, Israeli intelligence agency.
A close source of Nuru hinted that he is trying to earn support from the Israeli intelligence agency for BNP and Jamaat's current movement to unseat the present government.


