Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan condemn Israeli minister's 'storming' of al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM, Jan 3: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have condemned an Israeli official's "storming" of the al-Aqsa mosque's courtyard.

On Tuesday, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visited the Jerusalem compound that houses the holy site, a move which Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said was a bid to turn the mosque into a "Jewish temple." The Palestinian foreign ministry called Ben-Gvir's visist a "serious threat".

The United States warned of steps which may harm the status quo. The US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, said Washington "has made it clear to the Israeli government it opposes any steps that could harm the status quo in the holy sites".

The compound is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred site, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.

"Saudi Arabia condemns the provocative action of

an Israeli official who stormed the courtyard of al-Aqsa mosque," the foreign ministry said.

The Kingdom also noted "the Israeli occupation authorities' practices which undermine the international peace efforts and [violate] international principles and norms regarding respecting religious sanctities."

The ministry also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's "solid stance of standing by the brotherly Palestinian people," and voiced the Kingdom's support of all efforts which aim "to end occupation and reach a just and comprehensive solution to allow the Palestinians to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

The UAE also condemned the Israeli minister's "storming" of the mosque's courtyard.

The UAE's foreign ministry reiterated the importance of providing "full protection of al-Aqsa Mosque and ending dangerous and provocative violations there."

It also called on Israeli authorities to "de-escalate" and urged them against making any steps that may increase tension and instability in the region.

The ministry also reaffirmed its support of regional and international efforts which aim to push the peace process forward in the Middle East and to put an end to "illegitimate actions" that threaten achieving the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Jordan also condemned in "severest" terms Ben-Gvir's visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement by the foreign ministry.

The visit was also condemned by Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Foreign Ministry of Egypt- which serves as a key mediator in Gaza-warned "of the negative consequences of such actions on security and stability" in the Palestinian territories and the wider region.

Ben-Gvir's visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.

Under a historic status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

But in recent years a growing number of Jews, mostly Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed on the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

Lying within Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the compound is administered by Jordan's Waqf Islamic affairs council, with Israeli forces operating there and controlling access.

A controversial visit in 2000 by then opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.

Hamas rules the Gaza Strip and in May 2021 an 11-day war broke out in the territory between Palestinian militants and Israel, after violence at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israeli police officers were wounded in the preceding clashes across east Jerusalem, initially sparked by restrictions on Palestinians gathering and possible evictions of residents.

For years seen as a fringe figure, the Jewish Power leader entered mainstream politics with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli opposition chief Yair Lapid held Netanyahu responsible for Ben-Gvir's controversial move. -Agencies













