

Mahbub Hossain new Cabinet Secy

"I am grateful to the government, Prime Minister and the administration for appointing me as Cabinet Secretary. It's the top post of the administration. I would try to discharge my responsibilities duly to fulfil the expectation of the government using my experiences, knowledge and efficiencies," Mahbub Hossain told on Tuesday while expressing his reaction over his new assignment.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Public Administration Ministry (PA Ministry) issued two separate notifications appointing Mahbub as new Cabinet Secretary and granting post retirement leave (PRL) of outgoing

Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who served only 13 working days in the position. After the issuance of the two notifications, the outgoing and newly appointed cabinet secretaries have expressed their views with the media.

While talking with media at his Energy Division office, Mahbub Hossain said, "It's my honour and happiness to get an appointment in the top position of the administration at the ending period of the job. I have received the order of the PA Ministry early in the morning. I want to thank the government and Prime Minister for giving the honour. I will try to fulfil the government's expectation with my experiences, knowledge and efficiencies I gathered from my long service period."

Regarding his challenges during the election year, he said, "I haven't yet taken the charge. I will take over the charge on Wednesday and start thinking on the matter 'how could I face the challenges'. But, till now I am the secretary of the Energy Division."

"The government usually functions with its laws, rules, policies and guidelines. I will try that those can function properly. I will face all the challenges with the full efficiencies I earned from my service. I can assure it. My first work would be ensuring coordination in all ministries, divisions and other government offices and entities. It would play vital role to face the upcoming challenges," he added. While talking with media at his Secretariat office, outgoing Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar said, "It's a routine process that I am going on retirement after completion of my service period. The matter of extension is a privilege. It's normal which happened now."

"I think that the Prime Minister has taken the decision considering everything. I honour her all decisions. I hope, you get me in a better position in future."













