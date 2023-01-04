

Ensuring workplace safety a big challenge

BILS highlighted the findings in a report, titled �Newspaper Based BILS Survey on Labour and Workplace Situation in Bangladesh � 2022�. Moreover, the survey also examined accidents, torture, labour grievances and related issues.

However, this is not the first time that the all-pervading perilous state of our workplaces has come under the spotlight. The alarm bell rang once more barely 5 months ago when a non-government organization- Safety and Rights Society (SRS) published a similar survey based on different media reports. It rightly pointed outright negligence and sheer indifference shown to workers� lives coupled with rising number of accidents and casualties in the country. The survey revealed a grim reality of workplace environment in the country�s key economy generating sectors.

Had our safety authorities concerned in the public and private sectors had responded to the report swiftly and responsibly, workplace safety scenario in the country last year would have appeared a little pleasant.

Nevertheless, getting into the details of the latest BILS survey � 1,034 workers died in workplace accidents in 2022. It is a meagre 2% less than in 2021. Among the victims, 1,027 (99%) were male and 7 (1%) were female workers.

However, in the past 12 years, the transport sector has witnessed the highest number of deaths. A total of 499 of accident victims worked in the transport sector, equivalent of 48% of total deaths. Moreover, 135 workers were killed and 155 injured due to workplace torture. There were 196 incidents of labour displeasure in various sectors, including 115 incidents of labour unrest in the RMG sector.

The second highest number of worker deaths, 118, was reported in the construction sector. Deaths in the sector account for 11% of the total. The third highest 112 workers, died in the agriculture sector, which is also 11%.

Apart from this, 46 day labourers, 44 container depot workers, 43 fishermen, 22 electrical workers, 15 shipping sector workers, 12 hotel restaurant workers, 10 brick kiln workers, seven ship breaking industry workers, 6 chemical factory workers and 100 workers in other sectors were killed in 2022.

We assume the actual number of such workplace accidents in 2022 is much higher than the published statistics by BILS, since news of many workers experiencing such horrors, especially in informal sectors generally remains out of the media scanner.

We believe most accidents occurring in workplaces in Bangladesh are preventable - provided proper compliance and safety measures are put in place.

Most importantly, safe working environment is a fundamental right of workers. Benefits of safe workplace go both to workers and employers thus, drawing an impressive humanitarian image of a nation. Any compromise regarding workplace safety is unacceptable.

It is time to pick up the workplace safety challenge and move forward in 2023.



















