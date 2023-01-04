Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Stop using megaphones and sound boxes!

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Dear Sir
Recently, I woke up one night to gunshot-like sounds and realised that it was due to festivities for the New Year, 2023, in Dhaka city. Fireworks and flying lanterns lit up the sky all throughout the night. Almost every night, teenagers rent high-volume sound boxes or megaphones, playing music at more than 120dB, and disregarding the elderly, sick, and those with other health issues. But these devices are also used for political activities and during election campaigns. The loud and harsh slogans shake up the ground under our feet for hours, and put our health and the environment at risk.

According to the Department of Environment (DoE), the maximum level of sound tolerable to human beings is less than 50dB in residential areas during the day, and 45dB at night. Unfortunately, the average level of sound in almost every city in Bangladesh is much higher, especially in Dhaka city.

Banning the use of loudspeakers in political processions, election campaigns, and social events could tremendously help reduce noise pollution. Traffic police can play a vital role by punishing those who use hydraulic horns unnecessarily. At the same time, parents and teachers should discourage young people from using high-volume music players during recreational activities.

Sarah Monir
Khailgaon, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop using megaphones and sound boxes!
Depriving Afghan women of education would benefit none
Lack of infrastructural development in our tourism sector
Science and Technology in 2023
Restoring corporate governance in the banking sector
Myanmar, Bangladesh exchanging 'rice diplomacy' with neighbourly spirit
Psychiatrists important for educational institutions
UK’s many challenges as it seeks to make Brexit work


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft