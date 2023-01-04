

Science and Technology in 2023



In medicine we can see several progresses have been made in 2022. Leukaemia is usually treated by chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. But CRISPR gene-editing treatment in leukaemia has shown no detectable cancer cells after using this treatment, where CRISPR means �Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats�. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London suggest that this technique is not only useful for treating leukaemia but also useful for other diseases related to genetic disorder. We will see further development in the gene editing treatment in 2023.



In surgery xeno-transplant is progressing well. Surgeons at New York University transplanted modified pig hearts into two brain-death people on life support. The hearts pumped blood for three days before the researchers ended the study. Research on xeno-transplantation, the use of animal organs in another species, is progressing well. In 2023 we shall see further progress in this area of research.



New Psychedelic medicines are developing and applying to psychiatric patient and patient with post-traumatic stress disorder. Some of the medicines such as psilocybin have been approved by US Food and Drug Administration. Efforts to facilitate the use of psychedelics are moving faster. There are some causes for concern such as cardio-toxicity from such drugs. In 2023 we shall see further progress in this field.

In 2023, we shall see the next-generation covid vaccine. Two potential breakthroughs to keep an eye out for in this year are nasal vaccines and variant proof vaccines. Scientists are working hard to find out a vaccine for covid that can protect against any variants of covid that may arise in future.



In neuroscience, long standing mystery of the origin of human consciousness is set to be resolved in 2023. Christof Koch, a biochemist believes that �consciousness comes prior to physics, comes prior to science�. We experience the world through consciousness, but it has not yet been established how human consciousness develop. Is there a neural correlate of consciousness or is everything conscious in this universe? Philosopher David Chalmers thought that �if we understand consciousness, we will understand ourselves a whole lot better.� Over the years, other ideas also developed in relation to human consciousness such as integrated information theory, which argues that if we are aware of an object for a period of time, there must be a signal of consciousness for the same duration. Koch mentioned that a research is progressing at New York University and also at Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle. Hope we would be able to see some outcome in 2023.



In space science, we shall see that the space exploration will start in 2023, where an individual space tourist can join and travel surrounding moon and return back to earth. Space-X a largest rocket at a towering 120 metres tall has been build. If all goes well, its first crewed flight will be launched in 2023. There is a plan to launch two spacecraft in 2023 and their aim is to explore some of the solar system�s smaller bodies in an effort to understand how world become habitable. The first mission is the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) due to launch in April 2023. This mission has been designed to explore three of Jupiter�s moons:Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. My objectives are to understand the location, composition and depth of the ocean and also the magnetic field. The second mission is NASA�s Psyche mission, due to launch in October 2023. It will be headed to an asteroid, known as Psyche and collect sample from that asteroid. While the goal of JUICE is to understand if life could be found on some of Jupiter�s moons, the goal of Psyche is to understand how the solid rocks were formed in the universe. Scientists think that the habitability in our solar system is still a mystery, but we hope in 2023 we will be able to know more about it.



The James Webb Space telescope (JWST) sent images of the deep space in July 2022. JWST took direct images of exoplanets, which is nearly impossible to do from Earth. Very soon, every week, we would be able to see new images from deep space, if everything goes will. In 2023, we can expect new discoveries in space such as colliding galaxies, their after affect, new exoplanet and many more objects in deep space.



The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), which is a gravitational wave detector, can identify ripples in space-time formed when a massive object moves around. Scientists believe that LIGO can be used for spotting any alien object in space. Researchers such as Sabine Hossenfelder at Munich Centre for Mathematical Philosophy believe that the result should be in the sensitivity range of LIGO, which is probably not possible. However, in 2023 we will see the use of LIGO in the different field of research and new finding might strengthen our understanding about the universe.



In our exploration about the alternative energy, fusion energy might give us some hope in 2023. In Oxford the Joint European Torus Reactor demonstrates super hot plasma and produced a record 59 mega joules heat. A large reactor, known as ITER built in France, TCV reactor in Lusanne, Switzerland and reactor in South Korea have demonstrated some progress in this front. In South Korea fusion reaction produced 100 million degree Celsius temperature in a 30 second period.



In quantum technology, we shall see progress in different fronts. Such technology includes communications, computing, quantum sensing and simulation. We are aware that Finland�s first quantum computer, HELMI has been connected to LUMI, a super computer. This means that a new computing technique has been developing where a traditional computer can work in combination with a quantum computer and quickly solve complex problems. However, as quantum computing is progressing towards user level, the global cyber-security architecture will be developing in 2023. Cyber security is important for the emerging quantum-technology ecosystem. Work is currently underway to identify all devices and systems that need to be upgraded and making systems �crypto-agile�. It has been observed that more than 20 billion devices globally need post quantum cryptography software upgrades.



Above all, I started my science and technology prediction citing Carl Sagan. I would like to end my thought by citing Sagan again. In his book Cosmos Sagan wrote �Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere'. It is no doubt that the imagination will keep us moving towards new innovations in 2023. There is always be doom and gloom in the world, but there are lots we can hope for in 2023.



- Dr KananPurkayastha, UK based Academic, Chartered Scientist and Environmentalist, Columnist and Author













In his book Pale Blue Dot, Carl Sagan wrote, �Science cuts two ways, of course; its products can be used for good and evil. But there�s no turning back from science. The early warnings about technological dangers also come from science.� Sagan�s thought about science and technology informed us about some danger associated with science and technology and related research in science, but there is no way we can ignore science.So, we should understand the scientific progress. In order to understand the scientific and technological advancement in 2023, we need to know what scientific research is progressing and how this can shape our future.In medicine we can see several progresses have been made in 2022. Leukaemia is usually treated by chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. But CRISPR gene-editing treatment in leukaemia has shown no detectable cancer cells after using this treatment, where CRISPR means �Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats�. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London suggest that this technique is not only useful for treating leukaemia but also useful for other diseases related to genetic disorder. We will see further development in the gene editing treatment in 2023.In surgery xeno-transplant is progressing well. Surgeons at New York University transplanted modified pig hearts into two brain-death people on life support. The hearts pumped blood for three days before the researchers ended the study. Research on xeno-transplantation, the use of animal organs in another species, is progressing well. In 2023 we shall see further progress in this area of research.New Psychedelic medicines are developing and applying to psychiatric patient and patient with post-traumatic stress disorder. Some of the medicines such as psilocybin have been approved by US Food and Drug Administration. Efforts to facilitate the use of psychedelics are moving faster. There are some causes for concern such as cardio-toxicity from such drugs. In 2023 we shall see further progress in this field.In 2023, we shall see the next-generation covid vaccine. Two potential breakthroughs to keep an eye out for in this year are nasal vaccines and variant proof vaccines. Scientists are working hard to find out a vaccine for covid that can protect against any variants of covid that may arise in future.In neuroscience, long standing mystery of the origin of human consciousness is set to be resolved in 2023. Christof Koch, a biochemist believes that �consciousness comes prior to physics, comes prior to science�. We experience the world through consciousness, but it has not yet been established how human consciousness develop. Is there a neural correlate of consciousness or is everything conscious in this universe? Philosopher David Chalmers thought that �if we understand consciousness, we will understand ourselves a whole lot better.� Over the years, other ideas also developed in relation to human consciousness such as integrated information theory, which argues that if we are aware of an object for a period of time, there must be a signal of consciousness for the same duration. Koch mentioned that a research is progressing at New York University and also at Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle. Hope we would be able to see some outcome in 2023.In space science, we shall see that the space exploration will start in 2023, where an individual space tourist can join and travel surrounding moon and return back to earth. Space-X a largest rocket at a towering 120 metres tall has been build. If all goes well, its first crewed flight will be launched in 2023. There is a plan to launch two spacecraft in 2023 and their aim is to explore some of the solar system�s smaller bodies in an effort to understand how world become habitable. The first mission is the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) due to launch in April 2023. This mission has been designed to explore three of Jupiter�s moons:Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. My objectives are to understand the location, composition and depth of the ocean and also the magnetic field. The second mission is NASA�s Psyche mission, due to launch in October 2023. It will be headed to an asteroid, known as Psyche and collect sample from that asteroid. While the goal of JUICE is to understand if life could be found on some of Jupiter�s moons, the goal of Psyche is to understand how the solid rocks were formed in the universe. Scientists think that the habitability in our solar system is still a mystery, but we hope in 2023 we will be able to know more about it.The James Webb Space telescope (JWST) sent images of the deep space in July 2022. JWST took direct images of exoplanets, which is nearly impossible to do from Earth. Very soon, every week, we would be able to see new images from deep space, if everything goes will. In 2023, we can expect new discoveries in space such as colliding galaxies, their after affect, new exoplanet and many more objects in deep space.The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), which is a gravitational wave detector, can identify ripples in space-time formed when a massive object moves around. Scientists believe that LIGO can be used for spotting any alien object in space. Researchers such as Sabine Hossenfelder at Munich Centre for Mathematical Philosophy believe that the result should be in the sensitivity range of LIGO, which is probably not possible. However, in 2023 we will see the use of LIGO in the different field of research and new finding might strengthen our understanding about the universe.In our exploration about the alternative energy, fusion energy might give us some hope in 2023. In Oxford the Joint European Torus Reactor demonstrates super hot plasma and produced a record 59 mega joules heat. A large reactor, known as ITER built in France, TCV reactor in Lusanne, Switzerland and reactor in South Korea have demonstrated some progress in this front. In South Korea fusion reaction produced 100 million degree Celsius temperature in a 30 second period.In quantum technology, we shall see progress in different fronts. Such technology includes communications, computing, quantum sensing and simulation. We are aware that Finland�s first quantum computer, HELMI has been connected to LUMI, a super computer. This means that a new computing technique has been developing where a traditional computer can work in combination with a quantum computer and quickly solve complex problems. However, as quantum computing is progressing towards user level, the global cyber-security architecture will be developing in 2023. Cyber security is important for the emerging quantum-technology ecosystem. Work is currently underway to identify all devices and systems that need to be upgraded and making systems �crypto-agile�. It has been observed that more than 20 billion devices globally need post quantum cryptography software upgrades.Above all, I started my science and technology prediction citing Carl Sagan. I would like to end my thought by citing Sagan again. In his book Cosmos Sagan wrote �Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere'. It is no doubt that the imagination will keep us moving towards new innovations in 2023. There is always be doom and gloom in the world, but there are lots we can hope for in 2023.- Dr KananPurkayastha, UK based Academic, Chartered Scientist and Environmentalist, Columnist and Author