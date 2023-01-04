Restoring corporate governance in the banking sector

The economy of Bangladesh has had unprecedented success in many aspects, ranging from the poverty reduction, to soaring per capita income, to consistent GDP growth rate, to rising export earnings over the last decade; the country, however, has been in some economic troubles depreciation of domestic currency at an alarming rate poses pressure over the foreign reserves, sluggish trend in foreign remittance inflow further exacerbates the dollar crisis at the recent time.



Lately, the banking sector of the country, particularly a shariah based bankwhich is not only theherald of shariah based banking system in the country but also in the south Asia, has been underway a liquidity pressure owing to the bank run the term which refers to a situation where depositors withdraw money from the bank over the rumor or concern that the bank is going to be default, despite the fact that the bank is not edge to the insolvency. The repercussion of the bank run on the economy is enormous, and even it can lead to the financial crisis, as had been the case in the 1929 great depression. Somerumors, recently, spread across the country: bank would default, and wouldnt be able to pay the customers their deposits back.



Moreover, the deposit amounts held in the banking sector have steadily declined since the ongoing financial year the total deposit amount in the bank accounting for 37554.3 crore Tk in July, 35074.6 crore Tk in August, 34713.9 crore Tk in September, 34367.4 crore Tk in October respectively, as shown by the Bangladesh Banks monthly report, since peoples disposable income declined while they withdraw deposits to adjust their living expenses going up.



Nonetheless, it has recently been witnessed that the countrys largest bank, that has large banking network too, faces liquidity shortage which cant be just attributed to the bank run but some irregularities traced out in sanctioning loans. Once the countrys most successful bank, with exorbitant liquidity, now cant maintain CRR (cash reserve ratio) due to the liquidity shortage, thus bearing penalty for not complying it, according to the Prothom Alo. Such outlook undoubtedly sheds light on persistent fragilities underlying in the countrys banking sector.



A bank plays intermediary role in an economy, taking depositors from their client and borrowing them to the creditors for a specific period of time, thus affording money supply and creating investment opportunity in the economy. The bank, however, is left with vulnerability when the bank run causes depositors withdraw deposits while the bank cant collect loans until the loans mature.



In Bangladesh, like many developing countries, bank is a popular means of financing while the countrys financial market is dominated by the bank instead of the capital market. Hence, the bank is treated as the blood of the economy in the country. With a large number of populations, emerging economy, many people being eligible for getting financial services, the banks find doing banking activities more profitable in the country so far. On the contrary, harboring default loan culture, cherishing weak corporate governance is not a new phenomenonin the banking sector.



The amount of the default loan in the banking sector reached 1.25 trillion tk, which is as much as 8.96% of the total distributed loan; furthermore, the 12 banks, including seven states bank and 5 private banks, have capital shortfall at the end of the June,2022, reaching a whopping 0.29 trillion tk. in the banking sector, according to the Bangladesh bank the last quarterly report in June.



Given this financial outlook,its needless to say that the further bank rank near futurewilladd up a greater risk to the banking sector and will have disastrous effect, as the bank sector has already been ravaged with the bad loans, leading to the capital shortfall, as well as reduction of the banks profits. Therefore, the bank run problem in a single bank or a few banks must be addressed properly so that the whole banking system will be immune from such serious problem in the future.



Against this backdrop, restoring and practice of good corporate governance in the banking system carries a ramification, because when the good corporate governance is harbored, embezzlement of fund, sanctioning loans under influence of board of directors, fraudulent practices will reduce substantially resulting in improving performance of banks and prompting and preserving investors confidence that bank will not default.After all, not only does it reduce the banks financial risk but also may curb the probable bank run.



- Al Amin Hossain, MBA Student, Department of FinanceUniversity of Chittagong

