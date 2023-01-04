

Myanmar, Bangladesh exchanging 'rice diplomacy' with neighbourly spirit



Myanmar has a huge potential of rice cultivation. But lands of Myanmar are unutilized for decades due to lack of human resource. Myanmar needs labours. Rice production in Myanmar accounts for approximately 43% of total agricultural production in the country, making it the seventh largest producer of rice in the world. Myanmar has lack of Manpower and technology in this regard. Bangladesh has surplus human resource. Myanmar can utilize the human resource of Bangladesh for the maximum gain.



Despite the conflict between Myanmar and Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue, the use of rice as a diplomatic tool has received global media coverage. There is nothing new to say about the influence of food on politics. In ancient times, many kings used food as a diplomatic tool to entertain their guests. That tradition continues in the modern political world. Many political parties and state leaders are using food diplomacy to strengthen ties between allies or diffuse tensions with opponents.



According to an English report, rice appears to have emerged as a favorite diplomatic tool for building strong ties with neighboring Myanmar and Bangladesh. This product is a staple food for most of the people in neighboring countries like Indonesia and Thailand and China and India. Agriculture sector is one of the most important and strategic sectors for the survival of a country. Without food, the country can experience chaos and bankruptcy. Bangladesh government relies on various measures to maintain rice availability. The most popular way is to import rice. This import policy causes a lot of damage, as Bangladesh is an agricultural country. But due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, there is no option but to import rice in the face of a global food crisis. Meanwhile, many countries have closed the doors to exports to maintain their domestic reserves. For this reason, Bangladesh finally chose Myanmar to import rice.



Rice is an essential product in the life of the people of Bangladesh. About 1 million tons of rice is imported every year. According to a memorandum of understanding between Myanmar and Bangladesh on rice trade, 200,000 tonnes of white rice will be exported from Myanmar to Bangladesh. For the first time, 2,650 tons of rice will be sent directly to Bangladesh in January 2023. According to data from the Ministry of Commerce of Myanmar, according to the Government-to-Government agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Myanmar sent 150,000 tons of white rice to Bangladesh in 2022. Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on rice trade on September 8 last year. According to this MoU, Bangladesh has agreed to buy 250,000 tons of white rice and 50,000 tons of parboiled rice from Myanmar between 2022 and 2027.



According to the MoU, the Food Directorate of Bangladesh and the Myanmar Rice Federation have signed an agreement to sell 2 lakh tonnes of Myanmar white rice for export to Bangladesh. According to the sales agreement, Myanmar has exported about 15 thousand tons of white rice to Bangladesh till 19 December 2022. Remaining will be delivered within the deadline.



According to the memorandum of understanding between Myanmar and Bangladesh on rice trade, 48 companies under the supervision of the Myanmar Rice Federation will export 200,000 tons of rice to Bangladesh in Chinese yuan between October 2022 and January 2023. Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) said that Myanmar will start exporting 160 thousand tons of rice to Bangladesh this month. An MRF official said, 'We are waiting for the arrival of the ship to export rice to Bangladesh. The export of rice to Bangladesh will start this month. Rice exported from Myanmar to Bangladesh is planned to be transported from Yangon's Sule port, Pathein port in Ayeyarwaddy region and Sittwe port in Arakan state.



According to the Arakan State Rice Millers Association, 2 lakh tonnes of rice is being bought from the region and the state under a quota system organized by the MRF. Arakan State Rice Millers Association has decided to sell 22,500 tonnes of rice to MRF. Arakan State Rice Millers vice-chairman U Ni Ni Than said four rice mills in Kyuktao will supply export-quality rice to the MRF for export to Bangladesh, and rice exports will begin in January.



Arakan State has more than 1.2 million acres of agricultural land. But according to the Arakan Farmers Union, only 850,000 acres have been brought under paddy cultivation due to various factors. According to MRF, Myanmar exported more than 1 million tonnes of rice and broken rice in the first seven months of the 2022-2023 fiscal year and earned more than US$400 million.



Rohingya refugee crisis has made distance between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Myanmar should solve this problem to serve its own and regional interest. Myanmar should understand that this crisis can affect entire South Asia and South East Asia leaving the region unstable. Myanmar should take effective steps to strengthen bilateral relations.



Myanmar and Bangladesh have started practicing their rice diplomacy. Supplying Myanmar rice to Bangladesh will deepen their relationship. It is a great effort between both sides for good relations with Bangladeshi and Myanmar government. It will also build good bilateral relations between the people of Bangladesh and Myanmar. In the short term, the new generation on both sides wants better relations in terms of economy, tourism, etc. They favor a negotiated solution to the Rohingya refugee and border issues. Bangladesh is going to become the economic miracle of South Asia. Bangladesh is praised by the international community in every international forum. Ping-pong diplomacy led by China and the United States was set up to strengthen their relationship. We can also expect another application of ping-pong diplomacy similar to rice diplomacy. Rice diplomacy is a small initiative but its significance is huge. This small initiative will turn into a great achievement for both parties. High-level official visits can also be an important step in strengthening ties. Through this, the two Prime Ministers can exchange visits to normalize relations. This is good news for Myanmar and Bangladesh.

- Mehjabin Bhanu, Teacher, columnist and writer















