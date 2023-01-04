Video
BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on January 16-17

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NEW DELHI, Jan 3:  The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will be held in Delhi on January 16-17, in which the agenda will include the upcoming state elections, preparations for G20 events, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and extension of the party president's term, among others.
According to a part source, 'The national executive members of the party will deliberate on the strategies for the upcoming state elections and take stock of the preparations for next year's Lok Sabha polls as well.'
The source also said that a decision on the extension of the party president's term can also be taken at the meeting.
Current BJP President J.P. Nadda's three-year term comes to an end later this month.
There is strong possibility that his tenure will be extended in view of the upcoming elections.
The last national executive meet was held in Hyderabad in October last year.
The party holds two national executive meetings per year, one in the first quarter, and the second in the last quarter of the calendar year.    -IANS



