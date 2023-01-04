Video
Investigation, division, gridlock: What to expect in 2023 US Congress

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

WASHINGTON, Jan 3: After two years of one-party control, a fresh intake of US lawmakers will be seated Tuesday in a Congress divided between a Democrat-led Senate and a House of Representatives with Republicans behind the wheel.
Despite its razor thin majorities, the 2021-23 Democratic-controlled Congress was one of the most productive in modern history, writing all manner of legislation -- much of it bipartisan -- on manufacturing, infrastructure, gun control, the climate crisis and more.  
But Washington watchers fear the age of cross-party cooperation may be coming to an end, with the legislative process about to enter gridlock and Republicans promising an aggressive agenda of investigations into most aspects of President Joe Biden's administration.
Here are some of the stories expected to emerge from the new session of Congress.
The party of former president Donald Trump has watched powerlessly from the sidelines over the last two years as its leader fended off multiple criminal, civil and congressional probes.
But the Republicans are plotting revenge with an intense program of their own investigations.
One major target is likely to be Biden himself, and some Republicans have already confirmed that colleagues are mulling impeachment.
The House Oversight Committee's top stated priority, though, will be intensifying scrutiny of the Democratic leader's son, Hunter Biden, who is already being investigated by the FBI over his business practices.
Several House Republicans and figures from the last administration -- including House leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump -- defied subpoenas to appear before Democratic-led probes, including the investigation into the 2021 insurrection.
But Republicans have pledged nevertheless to compel testimony on multiple aspects of decision-making by the Democrats, from the White House's management of immigration and the Covid crisis to its handling of the fraught withdrawal from Afghanistan.    -AFP











