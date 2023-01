Investigation, division, gridlock: What to expect in 2023 US Congress

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

French president Emmanuel Macron (R) listens as Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson (L) speaks to press at the Elysee Palace in Paris on January 3-. photo : AFP

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]