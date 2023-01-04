Video
Philippines' Marcos heads to Beijing, talks with Xi to include South China Sea

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

MANILA, Jan 3:  Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will fly to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to discuss, among other things, Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea that Manila describes as illegal.
Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said he looked forward to meeting President Xi Jinping and that "the issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between two friends such as the Philippines and China".
This will be the second face-to-face meeting between Marcos and Xi after their November meeting in Thailand, and comes as the Philippines has raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and the "swarming" of Beijing's vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Last week, a Philippine foreign ministry official said talks with Xi would include China's actions in the South China Sea.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday did not mention the South China Sea but said the visit "will focus on an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common         concern".    -REUTERS


