Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:37 PM
Home Foreign News

Ukraine, EU to hold summit on February 3 in Kyiv

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

KYIV, Jan 3: Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3 to discuss financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said in a statement on Monday.Zelensky discussed details of the high-level meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in his first phone call of the year, the statement said.
"The parties discussed expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kyiv and agreed to intensify preparatory work," the statement read.
The leaders talked about the supply of "appropriate" weapons and a new 18 billion euro ($19 billion) financial assistance programme to Ukraine, with Zelensky pushing for the first tranche to be sent this month, it said.    -AFP







