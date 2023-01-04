Video
WCwinner Mac Allister happy at Brighton

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, JAN 3: Alexis Mac Allister insists he is happy to stay at Brighton after helping Argentina win the World Cup.
Mac Allister has returned to his Premier League club after two weeks in Argentina celebrating their dramatic World Cup final penalty shoot-out victory over France in Qatar.
The 24-year-old impressed throughout the World Cup as he became Brighton's first ever winner of the tournament.
With the transfer window now open, speculation about Mac Allister's future is increasing amid links to Arsenal and Chelsea.
But Mac Allister only signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and is content on the south coast.
"I try not to read too much. I always say I am happy here, I don't have any rush to leave," Mac Allister told AlbionTV.
"I feel really good, I'm really grateful with this club, my team-mates and all the people who work here. I'm just focused on the next game and this club.
"It was a good World Cup for this club and for the players who went to the World Cup. We know we've got a good team with really good players. This is a tough league, it will be hard, but we will try to finish as high as we can."
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber accepts there will be interest in the midfielder in January, although he will not welcome offers.
But Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi believes it would be the best for Mac Allister to at least see out the season with the Seagulls.    -AFP


