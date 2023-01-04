Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pele lives on in 738 Peruvian children named for football star

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LIMA, JAN 3: The world lost Pele, the "king" of football in 2022, but his name will live on in more than 700 Peruvian children born last year, according to a list published by Peru's National Registry of Identification and Civil Status.
As per the list, 738 babies were registered with the names Pele, King Pele, Edson Arantes or Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the full name of the three-time football world champion, by the close of 2022.
The Brazilian star died on December 29 at the age of 82 and was mourned on Monday at the stadium of his long-time club Santos, where thousands of people arrived to bid him farewell.
New President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will lead the tributes as Brazil says its final farewell to its most famous son at a 24-hour wake on Tuesday.
Among Peruvian girls, 551 were baptized as either Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth the Second or Elizabeth II, after the British monarch who died in September after 70 years on the throne.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Berrettini beats Ruud at United Cup
WCwinner Mac Allister happy at Brighton
Liverpool stunned by Brentford as Reds pay for defensive woes
Pele lives on in 738 Peruvian children named for football star
Saudi's Al Nassr look to 'galacticos' era after signing Ronaldo
Djokovic romps in first singles clash in Australia since deportation
Haq anchors Pakistan after New Zealand pile on 449 in second Test
Panchagarh outshines Narayanganj 33-2


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out of jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft