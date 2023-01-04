Video
Home Sports

Men\'s Nat\'l Handball

Panchagarh outshines Narayanganj 33-2

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Men's Nat'l HandballPanchagarh outplayed Narayanganj in a 33-2 one-sided match in the Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition to be played on Tuesday at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.
A total of eight matches of the national competition were played on the day.
In the first match of the day, Mymensingh District Sports Association (DSA) defeated the Feni rival by 25-7 goals. The winner led the first half by 14-3.
Chuadanga, on the other hand, found a hard-fought 23-21 win over Barguna. The winner was leading the first half by 12-9.
Gopalganj celebrated a 25-6 win against Bagerhat. The Bagerhat boys led the first half by 15-2. Rajshahi found a 30-26 win over Bagura while the winner led the first half by 14-9. Jashore had a 32-9 win against Madaripur when the Jashore boys led the first half by 17-5. Faridpur outplayed Sherpur by 32-7 gaols. Faridpur was leading the first half by 14-4.
Mymensingh, in the last match of the day, found a 25-14 win over Barguna as the winner lead the first half by 16-8.
Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) is arranging the event with financial support from Exim Bank Ltd.







