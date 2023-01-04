Video
latest
Home Sports

Youth hockey team leaves for Oman today

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh youth hockey team leave for Oman today (Wednesday) night to take part in the Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition scheduled to be held from January 6-12 in Muscat.
Bangladesh which pitted in group B along with Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan while the Pool A consist with Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and host Oman.
Bangladesh will start their tournament campaign when they face Hong Kong in one of the four opening day's matches on January 6, meet Sri Lanka on January 7 and play the third and final group match against Uzbekistan on January 9.
The semifinals of the competition will be held on January 11 while the final is slated for January 12.
Bangladesh won trophy of the Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey in one occasion backed in 2014.
Ahead of the team's departure, a press conference was held today (Tuesday) at Bangladesh Air Force Falcon Hall.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan was the chief guest in the press conference.
Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited's managing director Forman R Chowdhury was also present there.
BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf gave his welcome speech in the press conference.
Later the Oman-bound youth hockey team took part in a group photo session with BHF's president and other officials of the BHF.     -BSS


