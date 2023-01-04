Video
Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Tamim ready to go, says Sujon

Need to establish business module for franchises

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tamim ready to go, says Sujon

Tamim ready to go, says Sujon

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal missed the home series against India due to finger injury, who is seen to practice with the bat on Tuesday during the practice session of Khulna Tigers at BCB's academy ground.
"Tamim recovered from the injury fully," KT's head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon told journalists during practice session. "He went in Bangkok with Champaka Ramanayake, where he sustained injury. He is fit now and is batting for the last two days".
Khulna Tigers are going to play a warm-up match today against Rangpur Riders at Bashundhara Sports Complex. Sujon hinted that Tamim is going to bat on this match. He said, "I told him to go slowly since our first match is on January 7. It's January 3 now and we have a practice match tomorrow. Tamim is likely to bat on this match,".
"He is fit and ready to go," he declared confidently.
The BPL is claimed as one of the top franchise events in the World but still the event mechanism is questioned almost every year. One of the leading franchise and defending champions Comilla Victorians wanted to skip this year as they found the event non-profitable. Chattogram side claimed several times that their participation in BPL is a loss project. Hosting boards of all the franchise events in the World share their profit with the franchise team but the BCB remains reluctant on the issue. Now, Sujon, also a BCB powerful official raises his voice in favour of franchises.
In this regard he said, "Look at IPL format. We have to think this way to some extent so that there remains win-win situation between the BCB and the franchises. The BCB earns minimal profit here, which needs to be shared with the franchises. So, a business module need to establish".
"IPL franchises hunt talents all through the year instead of remaining active during IPL events. When BPL franchises will start these thinks, then the BCB's job will be easier. If they search for the new talents and they have their own academies, it'll be good for the country's cricket and we'll get something good from those pipelines," he expressed his belief.
The 9th BPL is going to kick start on January 6 with the match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers with the final slated for February 16.








