Tough challenges await for Dhaka Dominators

Dhaka Dominators appeared to be a less strength team to a little extent this season. There will be limited space for counterarguments if one chooses Dhaka as the weakest team this season. The depth of the team's squad is limited due to average foreign and local players.

Although it is a franchise of the capital city, any established company hardly showed interest in buying the ownership. BCB indeed sold this franchise at the eleventh hour and as a result, during the players' draft, they looked disarrayed and out of plan.

Dhaka confirmed Taskin Ahmed in the team on a direct contract before the draft. Sri Lankan Chamika Karunaratne and Dilshan Munawara were also brought in on direct contracts. But because Chamika is banned from all types of cricket due to disciplinary issues, he won't be available.

Pakistan's Shan Masood is a good choice among foreign recruits from the draft. The left-hander can be a big hope for Dhaka in batting if he is available for the whole season. The recruitment of Ahmed Shehzad's from the same country is quite surprising. Even though Shehzad was a big name once in BPL and still holds the fastest century of the tournament, has now been out of form completely.

Soumya Sarkar is the biggest name of the team among the local batters and would have to take the responsibility even though his T20 credential is now questionable. Dhaka will rely on Mohammad Mithun to lead the middle order. He played well in the domestic leagues. Nasir Hossain is also there. But he is far from his prime. Besides, they kept Mizanur Rahman. Although he performed well in the Dhaka Premier League, he can never shine in BPL.

They have taken mini all-rounders like Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali. There are experienced Alok Kapali, who retired from first-class but will be Dhaka's big hope in the spin department. There is doubt of getting his best with the bat.

Dhaka however has a quality pace attack in Taskin and Shoriful Islam. The duo could be effective in the slow pitch of Mirpur but the big question is: can they be the same effect in Chattogram and Sylhet pitch. Shoriful especially time and again proved his vulnerability on a true batting pitch. But experienced Al-Amin Hossain can also play a big role as the third pacer.

The team would rely on Arafat Sunny in the spin department. He has always performed moderately in the BPL. His replacement, Monir Hossain, has never done well in the country's highest level of cricket, not even regularly in recent times.

For Dhaka to thrive in the tournament, there is no alternative for the top three stars Taskin, Soumya and Mithun to shine.

Dhaka will play the first match against Khulna Tigers at Mirpur Sher-e- Bangla Cricket Stadium on January 7.



Dhaka Dominators

Direct signings: Taskin Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Dilshan Munawara (Sri Lanka).

Local from Draft: Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shariful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain Sr., Alak Kapali, Monir Hossain, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Delwar Hossain.

Overseas players from the Draft: Shan Masood (Pakistan), Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan), Usman Ghani (Afghanistan), Salman Ershad (Canada). -BSS















