Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DIG Mizan Graft Case

IO Manzur Morshed deposes in court

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Court Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Manzur Morshed, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of  a  case filed over amassing wealth illegally against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and others, gave deposition  on Tuesday.
Judge Al Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman of Dhaka 6th Special Judge Court recorded the IO's statement and fixed January 16 for next hearing in the case.
During recording of IO's statement, the accused DIG Mizan and accused Mahmudul Hasan (nephew) were produced before the court while rest two accused Mizan's wife Sohelia and brother Mahbub were on the run.
The same court on October 20 in 2020 framed charges against suspended DIG Mizan and three of his family members in the case.
 On June 24 in 2019, the ACC filed the case against the accused for the graft charges.
According to the case statement, the ACC found that DIG Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement submitted to the commission.
In January 2018, Mizan was withdrawn from the DMP Headquarters and attached to the Police HQs following allegations of marrying a woman forcibly and torturing her later.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IO Manzur Morshed deposes in court
Lowest temperature in Sreemangal on Tuesday
A voluntary organisation 'Save Earth, Save Bangladesh' organised a 9-day
BD households spend highest on education in South Asia: UNESCO
BCL announces year-long programmes
AL pays tributes to Syed Ashraf
Threat to environment
Dispute over 803 acres of Khas land for Bay Terminal resolved


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas can't walk out from jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft