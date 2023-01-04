IO Manzur Morshed deposes in court

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Manzur Morshed, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of a case filed over amassing wealth illegally against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and others, gave deposition on Tuesday.

Judge Al Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman of Dhaka 6th Special Judge Court recorded the IO's statement and fixed January 16 for next hearing in the case.

During recording of IO's statement, the accused DIG Mizan and accused Mahmudul Hasan (nephew) were produced before the court while rest two accused Mizan's wife Sohelia and brother Mahbub were on the run.

The same court on October 20 in 2020 framed charges against suspended DIG Mizan and three of his family members in the case.

On June 24 in 2019, the ACC filed the case against the accused for the graft charges.

According to the case statement, the ACC found that DIG Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement submitted to the commission.

In January 2018, Mizan was withdrawn from the DMP Headquarters and attached to the Police HQs following allegations of marrying a woman forcibly and torturing her later.