Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:35 PM
Lowest temperature in Sreemangal on Tuesday

Mild cold weather sweeps over country

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Shaikh Shahrukh

People in Sreemangal enjoyed mild cold weather on Tuesday.
Sreemangal, the capital of Bangladesh, are used to biting cold.
As the day progressed, heat of the sun increased a little, but the afternoon onwards it became cold again.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday  at 8.5 degrees Celsius.
On Monday, the maximum temperature  of 29.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Teknaf) and the lowest temperature of 9 degrees Celsius at Tentulia.
On Tuesday, the lowest temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sreemangal.
"The temperature at Sreemangal was 8.5 degrees Celsius from 6am to 9am on Tuesday, Sreemangal Met Office Officer  Anisur Rahman told The Daily Observer.
On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the Met Office the temperature in  Sylhet city was recorded at 13.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Comilla had the second lowest temperature on the day and Bbadalgachi in Rajshahi had the third lowest temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius.
Heavy fog shrouded Rajshahi for the past few days with the sun rising late for a brief period.
Flights from Rajshahi to Dhaka was disrupted due low visibility.
Morning flights were delayed by two to two and a half hours every day due to the same reason.
On average five flights take off from Rajshahi Hazrat Shah Makhdoom Airport every day.  
Flights also operate from Dhaka to Rajshahi.  
Airport Security in-charge Khairun Nahar said that disruptions in flights from Rajshahi in the morning "are not uncommon in the winter".
But no flights were canceled so far, she said.
Pabna was covered with blanket of fog all day, with the district experiencing severe cold for the past three to four days.









« PreviousNext »

Lowest temperature in Sreemangal on Tuesday
