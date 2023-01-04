BD households spend highest on education in South Asia: UNESCO

Education is called the backbone of a nation. The more educated the nation is, the better the nation is. But in Bangladesh, the family has to bear 71 per cent of the expenses for the children's education which is the highest household expenditure on education in the South Asian region.

Fees and expenses of NGO or private schools are three-time high than of government institutions. In the case of private kindergartens, this amount of expenditure is almost nine-time high.

This picture emerged in a research report entitled "UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report 2022" on Tuesday (January 3) in a hotel in the capital.

According to the report, Bangladesh has the largest number of students in the private sector in South Asia. In Bangladesh, 94 per cent of secondary school students are study private institutions.

The 'UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report' is the first to study the role of the private sector in education in South Asia. Where, BRAC is also working as a partner. The report is being published in various South Asian countries.

Report shows that Sri Lanka has the highest number of private school students in pre-primary education and that is 80 per cent, followed by Bangladesh at 55 per cent. Initially, the maximum was 45 per cent in India, 24 per cent in Bangladesh.

Private schools in Bangladesh have the highest number of students in secondary education at 94 per cent, second highest in India at 51 per cent and for the higher education at 57 per cent in India and 36 per cent in Bangladesh. On average, the most private sector dependency in Bangladesh is high.

According to the report, families bear 57 per cent of the cost of education in Pakistan. In Nepal, household expenditure on pre-primary education is 63 pervcent and technical and vocational education and training 75 pervcent, while government technical and vocational education and training accounts for 8 per cent. In the two major cities, the top quartile households paid four to eight times more monthly fees than the bottom quartile households.

In India, the top 20 per cent of households spend almost four times more on schools across all categories, government, private-aided and unaided, than the bottom 20-per cent. In 2017 and 2018, families spent five times more on private subsidized and non-subsidized schools than on public schools.

According to the report, about 12 per cent of households in South Asia save and 6 per cent borrow to pay for school fees. About one-third of families in Bangladesh take loans to pay for their children's education fees in private polytechnics.

Bhutan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have government student loan programmes to provide low-interest loans to students studying in non-state or private institutions. Students in Bangladesh protested against the increase in public university fees and the imposition of taxes on private university fees. As a result, some decisions were changed.

A survey conducted for this UNESCO report shows that out of 1,500 low-fee private schools in India, 1,000 schools depend only on fees.

Teacher training institutions in Afghanistan, India, and Nepal, on the other hand, cite dependence on fees and lack of government funding as major constraints to developing their programmes.

The report found that despite great progress in access to education in South Asia, investment in education by states remains insufficient. Except for Bhutan, no other country in the region has ever spent anywhere near 15 percent of total government spending or 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on education. In the decade from 2010 to 2020, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka spent less than 2.5 percent of their total GDP on education. Quality and relevance of education has therefore become a concern.

Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest in the event. Besides, Emeritus Prof of BRAC University Manzoor Ahmed, the chairperson of BRAC Hossain Zillur Rahman, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Nehal Ahmed, UGC Member Prof Biswajit Chand and Chief Executive of Mass Literacy Campaign Rasheda K Chowdhury and others were present.















