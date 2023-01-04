BCL announces year-long programmes

Marking the 75th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League, several programmes have been announced for the current year on Tuesday.

The slogan of this year's anniversary programme has been set as "Digital Bangladesh is visible, now the aim is to build Smart Bangladesh."

Reading out a written statement, BCL President Saddam Hussain announced the programmes at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday.

On January 4, the leaders and activists will hoist national and party flags at the central office at 6:00am, pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi at 8:30am, cut a cake at DU Curzon Hall at 9:00am and distribute winter clothes to the needy at 3:00pm.

Besides, they will bring out a joyous procession at 2:30pm on January 6 to celebrate the founding anniversary.

The other initiatives are cultivating vegetables, fruits, fish and domestic animals in uncultivated land up to the Ward level of the country in a convenient time.

"We will hold a views exchange meeting with the leaders of progressive student organisations on the theme of United Student Society in Building Smart Bangladesh," Saddam said.

The programmes further included organising a Concert for Smart Bangladesh, holding a reunion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Chhatra League.















