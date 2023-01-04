Video
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:34 PM
Home Back Page

4th Death Anniversary Observed

AL pays tributes to Syed Ashraf

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The 4th death anniversary of former Awami League (AL) General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam was observed on Tuesday in the capital, in Mymensingh and his native district Kishoreganj through arranging various programmes and paying homage to the ruling AL's late politician of exceptional qualities.
Syed Asharf Islam was the AL's General Secretary for two times. He is one of the most popular General Secretaries of AL and his popularity still remains among the party leaders and activists from top to the grassroots. Political arena of the country still misses him very much.
Leaders and activists of AL, its affiliated organizations and different organizations, including Syed Ashraful Islam Smriti Sangsad paid tributes to him by placing wreaths at his grave at the capital's Banani graveyard on Tuesday morning.
At about 9:00am in the morning, AL leaders and activists under the leadership AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud placed wreaths at Ashraf's grave.
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary Ahmad Hossain, Member Marufa Akhter Popy and Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, MP, sister of Syed Ashraf, were, among others, present.
After paying tributes to Syed Ashraf, Hasan Mahmud said the late AL General Secretary was a valiant freedom fighter and worthy son of one of the national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam.
"His (Syed Asharf) death was unexpected," he said, adding that he was a gentleman par excellence and was above greed.
Praying for eternal peace of his departed soul, the Minister said Ashraf took politics with a vow and the new generation has a lot to learn from him.
At the same time, Mahbubul Alam Hanif said Syed Ashraf was a very gentle and wise politician of the country.
He said, "Syed Ashraf was one of the dependable vanguards of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and he was a fearless politician."
"The role Syed Ashraf had played during the caretaker government in 2007, when the conspiracy started in the country's politics through the arrest of two leaders, will be remembered forever," he added.
Hanif also said, "Syed Ashraf also played a significant role in tackling the tough situation created by Hefazat-e-Islam on May 5 in 2013."
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain also placed a wreath at the grave of Syed Ashraf around 9:30am.
Syed Ashraf, also the then Public Administration Minister, died at the age of 68 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangkok on January 3 in 2019. He had been suffering from lung cancer.
Ashraf was born in Mymensingh in 1952. His father Syed Nazrul Islam was acting President of Mujibnagar Government in 1971 and one of the key organisers of the country's independence struggle.
Ashraf took part in the 1971 Liberation War after taking training from Dehradun in India. He was a member of Muktibahini.


