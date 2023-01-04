Dispute over 803 acres of Khas land for Bay Terminal resolved

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 3: The dispute over handing over of 803 acres of Khas land by the Chattogram district administration to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) for implementation of the biggest ever container terminal, styled, Bay Terminal at a token price has been resolved.

In this connection, a high level meeting was held at the Shipping Ministry with Muhammad Mustafa Kamal, Secretary of the Ministry in the chair on December 27, according to Shipping Ministry sources.

The meeting directed the Chattogram district administration to hand over the land to the Land Ministry within one month at a token price.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Shipping Ministry, Land Ministry, Chattogram district administration and Chattogram Port Authority.

Over 100 acres of land among of the total land of 803 acres belong to private owners.

So, the meeting decided to hand over 703 acres of Khas land to CPA at a nominal price while the rest 100 acres of land will be acquired, Ministry sources said.

The Chattogram district administration demanded an amount of Tk 3,600 crore for those lands. As a result, the CPA had been facing a serious problem for quick implementation of the project. CPA sources said that the proposal of the Chattogram DC had been sent to the Ministry for consideration in January last year. As a result, the construction works of the project has been delayed for one year.

CPA sources also said that the Land Ministry directed the DC to hand over those lands to the Shipping Ministry in June 2021 last year at a nominal price. With the directive of the Land Ministry, Chattogram DC asked the CPA to pay the full price of the lands at Tk 3,600 crore.

The CPA had taken up a project for construction of three terminals - 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre and 830-metre container terminals in 2013.

The Shipping Ministry decided to build one of three terminals by the CPA while the rest two will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The CPA selected the Consultant for one terminal.

The PPP authority also appointed Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under PPP.

The government has already approved the appointment of a German joint venture as the consultant for the construction of a breakwater and channel dredging work at the proposed Bay Terminal.

The Cabinet Committee on Goverment Purchase (CCGP) approved the CPA's proposal to appoint a joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua, Germany, as the consultant for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal project at Tk 51.30 crore.

The German consultancy firm will conduct a feasibility study and detail drawings and designs on that part of the construction and later it will also monitor the construction work.

Besides, nearly 800 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational channel for berthing vessels over 14-metre draft.

CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both breakwater and the navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay Terminal has been estimated at around Tk 4000 crore.

In this connection, an eleven-member technical team of the World Bank (WB) already visited the Port City in order to discuss with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) officials regarding the construction of breakwater and channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal.

It is expected that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2023. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2023 which is expected to be completed in 2027.

Meanwhile, five international port giants, including PSA Singapore, China Merchants Sports Holding Company Ltd, Dubai Ports (DP) World of the UAE, and International Port Development Co-operation of Korea, have expressed their interest in funding and constructing the mega project.
















