

Country to be transformed into Smart BD: Palak

The wheel chairs were donated by the minister from his personal fund. These were distributed at his residence in the upazila.

A discussion meeting was held on the yard of his house with Advocate Sheikh Ohidur Rahaman, president of Singra Upazila Awami League in the chair.

Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality, spoke as special guest at the meeting.

Palak said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given well protection to the disabled persons in the country; she has given them disabled allowance, scholarship for education, ram transport for lifting in buildings, training on modern technology, and passed a law for their legal rights. They are well-protected today, he added.

He further said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman dreamed of building an inequality-free Sonar Bangla where everyman will live with their equal rights; and that is why Prime Minister is working restlessly; she has stood beside the disabled men; she enacted the Disabled Protection Law-2013; even toilet system was also ensured for them.

Bangladesh will be transformed into Smart Bangladesh very soon, and for this Prime Minister is working relentlessly, the ICT state minister maintained.

Sajib Wazed Joy, architect of Digital Bangladesh has taken steps to involve the disabled men in the field of making Digital Bangladesh, he further said.

The minister also said, Sajib Wazed Joy arranged training facilities for 2,500 disabled men on digital technology course throughout the country. The extent of this training matter will be extended step by step in the coming days.

