Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:34 PM
Journo Welfare Fund formed at Lalmohan Press Club

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Jan 3: Journalist Welfare Fund (JWF) of Lalmohan Press Club (LPC) has been formed in the district.
Initiated by Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, MP, and Executive Committee Member of LPC,  the JWF has been formed at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the press club held on Saturday evening.
On the first day, a total of Tk 2.35 lakh including Tk 1 lakh donated by the MP was deposited to the fund.
Journalists who will face problems including illness and accidents will be given financial assistance from the fund.
Besides, a decision was taken at the AGM to arrange yearly media award for the best journalists of Lalmohan in several categories. ,
The AGM was presided over by Principal Md Ruhul Amin, president of LPC. LPC General Secretary Md Jasim Jony moderated it. Executive committee leaders of the LPC and its members were present at the AGM.


