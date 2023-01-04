Gopalganj TV Journalist Assoc gets new body

GOPALGANJ, Jan 3: Mahbub Hossain Sarmat of NTV and Prasun Mandal of Independent TV have been made president and general secretary (GS) of Gopalganj Television Journalist Association (GTJA).

The new committee was declared at the 4th annual general meeting of GTJA held in the town on Saturday night.

Prominent businessman Mrinal Kanti Ray Chowdhury Popa was present at the meeting as the chief guest. The AGM was presided over by President of GTJA Mozammel Hossain Munna.

President of Reporters Forum S.M Nazrul Islam of Dainik Jay Jay Din spoke at the meeting as the special guest.

Later on, the 27-member committee of GTJA including Mozammel Hossain Munna as chief advisor was declared.

Manoj Saha of Bangla Vision, Subrata Saha Bapi of DBC News, Sheikh Mostafa Zaman of Baishakhi TV, Chowdhury Hasan Mahmud of ATN Bangla and Ekramul Kabir of Ekushey TV were made vice-presidents.

Abdullah Al Mamun of RTV, Badal Saha of SA TV, and Tungipara Correspondent of Bangladesh Television (BTV) Mehedi Hasan have been made Joint GS.

Sayed Akbar Hossain of Bangla TV has been made treasurer while Munsi Hossain office secretary.

BTV's District Correspondent Sanjoy Biswas, MM Sabet Ahmed of Masranga TV and Ariful Haq Arif of My TV have been elected organizing secretaries.

Hossain Imam Sabuj of Deepta TV has been made technology affairs secretary, Kotalipaya Correspondent of Bangla TV Mehedi Hasnat sports secretary, Salil Biswas Mithu of Desh TV literature and cultural affairs secretary, Selim Reza of Ananda TV publicity secretary, and Masud Parvez of Mohana TV information and research secretary.

Executive members are: Asikuzzaman of Bijoy TV, Imrul Quader Sabuj of Asian TV, Aminur Rahman of Bijoy TV Tungipara Correspondent, Suman Bala of Ananda TV Kotalipara Correspondent, Md Azizur Rahman of Asian TV Tungipara Correspondent, Kazi Mahmud of Channel-S and Monir Molla of Falguni TV.













