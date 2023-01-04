Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Gopalganj TV Journalist Assoc gets new body

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Jan 3: Mahbub Hossain Sarmat of NTV and Prasun Mandal of Independent TV have been made president and general secretary (GS) of Gopalganj Television Journalist Association (GTJA).
The new committee was declared at the 4th annual general meeting of GTJA held in the town on Saturday night.  
Prominent businessman Mrinal Kanti Ray Chowdhury Popa was present at the meeting as the chief guest. The AGM was presided over by President of GTJA Mozammel Hossain Munna.
President of Reporters Forum S.M Nazrul Islam of Dainik Jay Jay Din spoke at the meeting as the special guest.
Later on, the 27-member committee of GTJA including Mozammel Hossain Munna as chief advisor was declared.
Manoj Saha of Bangla Vision, Subrata Saha Bapi of DBC News, Sheikh Mostafa Zaman of Baishakhi TV, Chowdhury Hasan Mahmud of ATN Bangla and Ekramul Kabir of Ekushey TV were made vice-presidents.
Abdullah Al Mamun of RTV, Badal Saha of SA TV, and Tungipara Correspondent of Bangladesh Television (BTV) Mehedi Hasan have been made Joint GS.
Sayed Akbar Hossain of Bangla TV has been made treasurer while Munsi Hossain office secretary.
BTV's District Correspondent Sanjoy Biswas, MM Sabet Ahmed of Masranga TV and Ariful Haq Arif of My TV have been elected organizing secretaries.
Hossain Imam Sabuj of Deepta TV has been made technology affairs secretary, Kotalipaya Correspondent of Bangla TV Mehedi Hasnat sports secretary, Salil Biswas Mithu of Desh TV literature and cultural affairs secretary, Selim Reza of Ananda TV publicity secretary, and Masud Parvez of Mohana TV information and research secretary.
Executive members are: Asikuzzaman of Bijoy TV, Imrul Quader Sabuj of Asian TV, Aminur Rahman of Bijoy TV Tungipara Correspondent, Suman Bala of Ananda TV Kotalipara Correspondent, Md Azizur Rahman of Asian TV Tungipara Correspondent, Kazi Mahmud of Channel-S and Monir Molla of Falguni TV.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country to be transformed into Smart BD: Palak
Journo Welfare Fund formed at Lalmohan Press Club
Gopalganj TV Journalist Assoc gets new body
Six people found dead in five districts
Dense fog disrupts rice husking in Kushtia
Labourers turn jobless for severe cold in Dinajpur
Date molasses flood markets in Rajshahi
73 held on different charges in four districts


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas won't be released from jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft