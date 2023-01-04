Six people found dead in five districts

Six people including a schoolboy and two women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Khulna, Pabna, Dinajpur and Patuakhali, on Sunday and Monday.

CHATTOGRAM: Police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a trader in Boalkhali Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Solaiman, 28, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Pashchim Gomdandi area of the upazila.

Police said locals spotted the body of the man in Buripukurpar area at around 10 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter.

KHULNA: Police recovered the body of a man from a drain in Miapara area in the city on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mukul, a resident of Paiper Mor area of the city.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man in a drain in Paiper Mor area in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the drain and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Khulna Sadar PS Tipu Sultan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

PABNA: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from Sara Union in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rohan Hossain, 15, son of Mizanur Rahman Minnu of Thanapara Mohalla in Sara Union of the upazila. He was a tenth grader student at Majhdia High School in the area.

According to police and local sources, Rohan along with some of his friends organized a picnic on the bank of the Padma River in Thanapara area on Saturday night to celebrate thirty-first night and English New Year-2023. At one stage of the picnic, Rohan had a fight with friends. Later on, he returned the house. Soon after returning home, the schoolboy fell sick. The family members took him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rohan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, the actual reason behind the death of the schoolboy would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Ishwardi PS OC Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the hanging bodies of a man and his wife from Khansama Upazila in Dinajpur District on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Robiul, 35, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Margaon Village in the upazila, and his wife Samsun Nahar, 32.

Police sources said locals heard a baby crying for a long time in the morning. They, later, entered the house and found the hanging bodies of the couple inside a room.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Khansama PS OC Chitta Ranjan said it is assumed that the couple might have committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling of the room.

However, the details would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a woman from her father's house in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shimul Begum, 27, wife of Dubai expatriate Nazrul Islam of the upazila. She was the daughter of Babul Mia of Kalaiya Idris Molla Degree College Road area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shimul Begum got married with Nazrul Islam of Gosinga Village under Bauphal Sadar Union about 12 years back. Nazrul went to Dubai about six months back. Shimul along with her two sons Jubayer, 10, and Junayed, 7, had been living in her father's house since then.

However, the body of Shimul Begum was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in her father's house at Kalaiya Idris Molla Degree College Road area on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.























