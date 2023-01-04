Video
Dense fog disrupts rice husking in Kushtia

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Jan 3: About 1,000 rice husking mills in the district have become non-functional due to foggy weather prevailing in the region for a couple of weeks. About 10,000 mills workers have turned jobless.
Due to the suspension of the mills caused by severe cold and dense fog, the owners of the mills incur huge losses everyday as a large quantity of boiled paddy is lying stockpiled on the mills' premises.
According to sources, sufficient sunlight is required for drying boiled paddy. But the sun has remaining invisible in the region for a couple of weeks. Sometimes, the sun peeps for a very short time.
These jobless workers including a large number of ill-fated women labourers who worked at the husking mills are now passing hard days in near starvation.
A recent visit to Kajanagor area in Kushtia Sadar found  a number of mill owners kept huge quantity of boiled paddy covered with polythene sheets on the mill premises. Mill labourers Asma Begum, Rehena Khatun, Bokul, Rahim and many others said, owing to lack of sunshine, they are unemployed.
A good number of husking mill owners told The Daily Observer, they are not able to dry boiled paddy in the absence of adequate sunshine. They are facing huge financial losses.


