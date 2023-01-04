Video
Home Countryside

Labourers turn jobless for severe cold in Dinajpur

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Emdadul Haque  Milon

DINAJPUR, Jan 3: Labour-class people have fallen into disarray due to increasing cold in the district.
Their daily work opportunities have decreased with the rising cold. Day-earning people are passing days in hardship. Many labourers are not getting works in labourer bazaars.
On Saturday 10.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Dinajpur.   Dense fog has blanketed the district. Eye-sight does not work even in ten gauge distance.
Many people who came from villages have gone back from the district town after not getting works.
At 10:30 am labourers were seen waiting at labourer haat at Shashtitala crossing in the town. All vehicles were moving in the town, highway and regional roads with head light on till 9 am. Dinajpur-bound night coaches from Dhaka entered Dinajpur with a 5-7 hour delay.
With intensifying cold, warm clothes including gloves, caps, Maanki cap, Kaanpatti, and muffler have started selling at a large scale.
A night-coach passenger Humayun Parvez of Nabil Coach from Gazipur-Dhaka to Dinajpur said, "I got boarded at 11 pm. The coach usually reaches Kalitala Coach Counter at 6 am. But due to slow-moving amid dense fog, the bus reached by  four-hour late at 10 am."
A construction labourer at the labourer haat Abul Hossain said, he has come to this haat from Birol Upazila at 7 am. But he didn't get work till 10:30 am. "I have to break my fast. There is no chance of getting work. I am to go back," he added.  
He has to go back frequently for not getting work.
Newspaper-carrying transports from Dhaka also reached Dinajpur late because of dense fog.
A town female hawker Mariam Begum said, "I sell paper by ferrying. People don't want to take papers as the papers' cars reach late. Many people don't receive papers in the afternoon. My sale has decreased by one-third. I am hiccupping to run the family."
Warm clothes' ferry sellers Alek Uddin, Abdur Rahim, Shahin Hossain, and Shahriar said, they have come from Kochahar, Nayarhat, and Puratan Bazar of the country's biggest hosiery product manufacturing zone in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha.
They have brought hosiery items such as gloves, caps and mufflers.     They said they have come in a team of 50 as the cold level is higher in Dinajpur. Sale is good. With rising cold, their sale will increase, they added.
Acting Officer and Weather Assistant Asaduzzaman of Dinajpur  Met Office said, the moisture level has increased to 96 per cent causing the cold. The cold will increase till January 6, he added.


