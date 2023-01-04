Date molasses flood markets in Rajshahi

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 3: Date juice molasses bazaars are gaining momentum in the district.
With the winter season demand, the date molasses started to arrive in local bazaars in the district.
According to field sources, extractors are lifting date juice jars from trees in the morning, after that molasses making starts instantly. Family members are also involved in this work.
Extractors are going to fields of date trees at noon with Batal, Hasua, Thungi, Rope and earthen jar.   They are passing busy time with beginning of the winter. By boiling raw date juice they are making Noler Gur and Patali Gur (molasses).
Such types of molasses are selling at different haats and bazaars in Puthia Upazila of the district. Advance molasses and Patalai Gur are selling in a festive manner. The price is fair.
There are huge date trees in every house, land edge, road side, fallow land in Baneshwar, Belpukur, Bhalukagachhi, Dhopaparah, Mollapara, Fulbari and Jalmalia fields. Many have raised date tree gardens on commercial basis.
Pitha, Payes and Patali Gur are made in all village houses. Also Jola Gur, and Daana Gur are made.
Extractor Jalal Uddin of Puthia said, he has been collecting juice from his about 150 trees including own and leased. He is selling Patali Gur in Baneshwar, Jalmalia and Dhopapara haats. He is getting fair price. In the last year, he sold per kilogram (kg) Patali Gur at Tk 100-120.
Another Sabur Ali of the same area said, this season, Patali Gur is selling at Tk 130-150 per kg. But few unscrupulous extractors are selling molasses by mixing sugar, he added. They are mixing sugar to raise colour, and consumers are not getting good quality molasses.
Due to increased prices of all things including fuel their profits may decrease. But they are hopeful that good price will help them recover it.
Puthia Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Shafiqul Islam said, there are 2.6 lakh date trees in 285 hectares of land in the upazila. Date juice collection has been fixed at Tk 2,000 mt from these trees.
Due to lack of nurturing and destroying date trees by unscrupulous wood traders, date trees in the district are set to disappear, the agriculture official maintained.


