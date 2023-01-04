73 held on different charges in four districts

A total of 73 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Barishal and Kushtia, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 64 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 34 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 22 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 30 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the arrested in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 arrested the mastermind of a fake kabiraj group for stealing ornament from a patient's house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested man is Firoz Mondol, 55, a resident of Ghasuria Village under Dogachi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Firoz along with two others went to visit a patient at one Motiur Rahman's house in Maddhyapoli Village. The house owner's wife fell unconscious after receiving treatment from that kabiraj.

Later on, Firoz and his cohorts looted the gold ornaments of the woman and fled the house.

RAB-5 Company Commander Major Md Mostofa Zaman said being informed, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village in the afternoon, and arrested the accused along with the gold ornaments.

A case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) against the arrested in this regard, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested three members of a robbers' gang along with arms from Kawnia PS area in the city on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Nuruzzaman Kazi, of Aditpur Village, and Samrat, of Bajitpur Village under Sadar Upazila; and Bacchu Khan, a resident of Machhchar Village under Rajoir Upazila in Madaripur District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawnia PS Abdur Rahman Mukul said on information that a group of robbers taking preparation to commit robbery, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kawnia She-e-Bangla Nagar High School Field area in the city at around 11:45pm, and arrested the trio along with arms and some materials used in robbery.

After filing to separate cases under the Robbery Act and the Arms Act with Kawnia PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Friday following a court order.

However, several cases were already filed against them in different PSs in Dinajpur, Madaripur, Barishal, Chuadanga and Netrakona districts, the OC added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police arrested five warranted criminals in Daulatpur Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Md Anarul Islam, 55, son of late Jamat Ali; Md Saharul, 35, son of Md Anarul, Md Kalu, 36, son of late Jamat Sarder, Md Sobhan, 57, son of late Jamat Sarder, residents of Bhadalia Para Village; and Mokles, 28, son of Azizul of Taragunia Thanar Mor area in the upazila.

Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman said all of the arrested were warranted criminals in different cases.

However, the law enforcers arrested them on December 26 last from the upazila after conducting separate drives, the OC added.











