Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Deer poachers appear active at Dacope

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

Deer poachers appear active at Dacope

Deer poachers appear active at Dacope

DACOPE, KHULNA, Jan 3: Deer poaching is going on unabated in the Sundarban.
According to sources, evading the eye of the local administration, poachers are secretly entering the Sundarban and catching deer by trap. Other animals are also trapped.
Per kg venison is selling at Tk 500-600 at different local bazaars in the     upazila.
According to local sources, members of an identified circle of deer poachers are carrying out their secret-poaching activities in the upazila's Sutarkhali, Kalabogi, Nalian, Kalinagar, Koilashganj, Ramnagar, Banishanta, Dhangmari, Khejuriam, and Loudov areas, adjacent to the east and west Sundarban.
Sometimes, Forest Department and Coast Guard authorities arrest some poachers, and cases are filed against them. In some cases, arrested poachers manage to flee away.
Some local leaders of the ruling party and public representatives take various facilities from the poachers including deer meat. That is why the deer killing is not stopping, locals alleged.
In fear locals are not complaining against the influential persons who are providing secret backing to the poaching circle. Mainly these poachers become active at the time of new moon and full moon.
If the unabated deer killing continues, barking deer species will disappear from the Sundarban in coming days.
On condition of anonymity, more than one local said, identified poachers manage entering into the Sundarban during new moon-full moon with traps and other strategies.    
Coast Guard's West Zone Media Officer Lieutenant Commander BN Abdur Rahman said, few days back one person was caught with 36 kilogram (kg) of deer meat from Banishanta area.
In the last one year, a total of 149 kg venison, 5 pieces of skin, 2 heads, 4 legs, one pot belly were seized while 5 persons were arrested. They were sued and sent to court jail.
The drive will continue, he added.
Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Md Shahidul Islam Hawladar of East Sundarban Chandpai Range said, the deer poachers have appeared actively.
"After arresting, Coast Guard handed over several poachers to us. Measure is being taken against them," he added.  
ACF further said, "On the basis of source information, our patrolling is continuing."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country to be transformed into Smart BD: Palak
Journo Welfare Fund formed at Lalmohan Press Club
Gopalganj TV Journalist Assoc gets new body
Six people found dead in five districts
Dense fog disrupts rice husking in Kushtia
Labourers turn jobless for severe cold in Dinajpur
Date molasses flood markets in Rajshahi
73 held on different charges in four districts


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas won't be released from jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft