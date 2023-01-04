

Deer poachers appear active at Dacope

According to sources, evading the eye of the local administration, poachers are secretly entering the Sundarban and catching deer by trap. Other animals are also trapped.

Per kg venison is selling at Tk 500-600 at different local bazaars in the upazila.

According to local sources, members of an identified circle of deer poachers are carrying out their secret-poaching activities in the upazila's Sutarkhali, Kalabogi, Nalian, Kalinagar, Koilashganj, Ramnagar, Banishanta, Dhangmari, Khejuriam, and Loudov areas, adjacent to the east and west Sundarban.

Sometimes, Forest Department and Coast Guard authorities arrest some poachers, and cases are filed against them. In some cases, arrested poachers manage to flee away.

Some local leaders of the ruling party and public representatives take various facilities from the poachers including deer meat. That is why the deer killing is not stopping, locals alleged.

In fear locals are not complaining against the influential persons who are providing secret backing to the poaching circle. Mainly these poachers become active at the time of new moon and full moon.

If the unabated deer killing continues, barking deer species will disappear from the Sundarban in coming days.

On condition of anonymity, more than one local said, identified poachers manage entering into the Sundarban during new moon-full moon with traps and other strategies.

Coast Guard's West Zone Media Officer Lieutenant Commander BN Abdur Rahman said, few days back one person was caught with 36 kilogram (kg) of deer meat from Banishanta area.

In the last one year, a total of 149 kg venison, 5 pieces of skin, 2 heads, 4 legs, one pot belly were seized while 5 persons were arrested. They were sued and sent to court jail.

The drive will continue, he added.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Md Shahidul Islam Hawladar of East Sundarban Chandpai Range said, the deer poachers have appeared actively.

"After arresting, Coast Guard handed over several poachers to us. Measure is being taken against them," he added.

ACF further said, "On the basis of source information, our patrolling is continuing."













