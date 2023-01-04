

Agrani Bank working hard to improve banking to serve clients

It also includes boosting up coordination between its officials and employees and developing the bank and client relationship by improving service standards to make the bank profitable.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer Morshedul Kabir, also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank told that he has undertaken a 101-day service programme to bring pace in the internal banking activities. He joined the bank in last August.

HE plans to bring down default loans of the bank to 15 percent in 101 days from 19 percent now as per Bangladesh Bank figure.

"To bring swift changes in internal banking activities, we are taking actions after investigation. It's an ongoing process. Special attention was given in realizing default loans, deposit collection, collecting remittances and improving quality of customer services," he said adding, "If we cannot provide quality service to the clients, they wouldn't come to the bank," he said.

Morshedul Kabir said he had held meetings with officials of all levels after joining the office and such interaction continues to sensitize them to work hard.

He said the offshore banking activities were kept open but bankers have been asked to remain alert before sanctioning new loans to customers. He said, "It is really difficult to realize some default loans; especially those in absent of their clients and their mortgages are too weak. But, we are working," he added.

In response to a query, the MD claimed the bank is on top in disbursing green-banking loans among state -owned banks. It's now also holding the top position in export and import financing and collecting remittances. During the Covid-19 period, the bank had disbursed highest agriculture loans to clients," he pointed out.

Morshedul said "Agrani Bank doesn't have any liquidity crisis. The assets deposited in this bank are assets of the state. So, there is no risk for clients. The deposits are protected in the bank."

He also said Agrani Bank had introduced 'Agent Banking' for the first time while it is also carrying out modernization of the banking sector. Agrani Bank has played important roles in the power sector. It has financed in at least 25 power private plants and provided loans to 98 projects jointly with other banks. Of those, Agrani Bank is lead financier in 26 projects, he said.

"It's also playing pivotal role in promoting information and communication technology (ICT) in banking sector by way of opening bank accounts through 'e-Agrani app' and 'Smart Banking App'. The Agrani Bank has facilities of transaction from both sides with bKash," he added. The Managing Director (MD) of Agrani Bank, Md. Morshedul Kabir has said he has taken several initiatives to accelerate the pace of realizing default loans, deposit collection and collecting remittances from the expatriates.It also includes boosting up coordination between its officials and employees and developing the bank and client relationship by improving service standards to make the bank profitable.In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer Morshedul Kabir, also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank told that he has undertaken a 101-day service programme to bring pace in the internal banking activities. He joined the bank in last August.HE plans to bring down default loans of the bank to 15 percent in 101 days from 19 percent now as per Bangladesh Bank figure."To bring swift changes in internal banking activities, we are taking actions after investigation. It's an ongoing process. Special attention was given in realizing default loans, deposit collection, collecting remittances and improving quality of customer services," he said adding, "If we cannot provide quality service to the clients, they wouldn't come to the bank," he said.Morshedul Kabir said he had held meetings with officials of all levels after joining the office and such interaction continues to sensitize them to work hard.He said the offshore banking activities were kept open but bankers have been asked to remain alert before sanctioning new loans to customers. He said, "It is really difficult to realize some default loans; especially those in absent of their clients and their mortgages are too weak. But, we are working," he added.In response to a query, the MD claimed the bank is on top in disbursing green-banking loans among state -owned banks. It's now also holding the top position in export and import financing and collecting remittances. During the Covid-19 period, the bank had disbursed highest agriculture loans to clients," he pointed out.Morshedul said "Agrani Bank doesn't have any liquidity crisis. The assets deposited in this bank are assets of the state. So, there is no risk for clients. The deposits are protected in the bank."He also said Agrani Bank had introduced 'Agent Banking' for the first time while it is also carrying out modernization of the banking sector. Agrani Bank has played important roles in the power sector. It has financed in at least 25 power private plants and provided loans to 98 projects jointly with other banks. Of those, Agrani Bank is lead financier in 26 projects, he said."It's also playing pivotal role in promoting information and communication technology (ICT) in banking sector by way of opening bank accounts through 'e-Agrani app' and 'Smart Banking App'. The Agrani Bank has facilities of transaction from both sides with bKash," he added.